Blanket Ban On Construction In NCR, SC Asks CAQM To Deal With Air Pollution In 3 Weeks

The Supreme Court directed on Wednesday the CAQM, CPCB and state pollution control boards to come out with measures to prevent air pollution within three weeks, ahead of winter when pollution levels spike.

The top court was hearing a suo motu plea related to filling of vacancies in the Commission for Air Quality Management, the Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution boards, and pulled them up for the delay. The CAQM is a statutory body formed by the Centre and its main goal is to manage and improve air quality in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas, which include parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also passed similar directions to the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Central Pollution Control Board. The bench said, "We direct the CAQM to have a deliberation with all the States about concrete plans to prevent pollution rather than having the option of a prohibitory order. The same shall be done within a period of three weeks from today."