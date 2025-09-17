Blanket Ban On Construction In NCR, SC Asks CAQM To Deal With Air Pollution In 3 Weeks
The court came down heavily on the states for failing to fill the long-pending vacancies in their pollution control boards.
The Supreme Court directed on Wednesday the CAQM, CPCB and state pollution control boards to come out with measures to prevent air pollution within three weeks, ahead of winter when pollution levels spike.
The top court was hearing a suo motu plea related to filling of vacancies in the Commission for Air Quality Management, the Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution boards, and pulled them up for the delay. The CAQM is a statutory body formed by the Centre and its main goal is to manage and improve air quality in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas, which include parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also passed similar directions to the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Central Pollution Control Board. The bench said, "We direct the CAQM to have a deliberation with all the States about concrete plans to prevent pollution rather than having the option of a prohibitory order. The same shall be done within a period of three weeks from today."
Court Pulls Up States For Long-Pending Vacancies
The court came down heavily on the states for failing to fill the long-pending vacancies in their pollution control boards, observing that inadequate manpower during peak pollution seasons aggravates the environmental crisis.
In the meantime, the bench directed the states and the authorities to appoint persons either on deputation or a contractual basis, keeping in mind the approaching winter season, when pollution level is expected to spike.
Presently, pollution control boards in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have 44, 43, 166 and 259 vacancies, respectively.
Pollution Levels In NCR In Winters
On the recurring problem of increase in pollution levels during winter, the CJI said that for the last several years, the court has been passing orders leading to the Graded Response Action Plan coming into force and various activities, including construction work, being stopped.
The GRAP provides for a set of emergency measures to combat worsening air quality index. The bench noted that the GRAP also leads to a situation where a number of vehicles are stopped from entering the NCR as they generate more air pollution.
The bench then asked the CAQM to deliberate the issue with the CPCB, concerned states and their pollution control boards. "We direct the CAQM to have a deliberation with all the States about concrete plans to prevent pollution rather than having the option of a prohibitory order. The same shall be done within a period of three weeks from today," the court said
The bench sought a report from the CAQM and fixed the case for hearing on October 8.
