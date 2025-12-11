BJP's Jay Panda's Committee Sets Record With 11 Reports In One Day

The Committee on Public Undertakings (CoPU), chaired by BJP National Vice President and Kendrapara MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, made parliamentary history on Thursday by presenting a record 11 reports to Parliament in a single day.

This achievement surpasses the committee’s previous best of eight reports presented during the 2024–25 session and reflects the 18th CoPU’s strengthened commitment to transparency and accountability in public sector governance.

The comprehensive package of reports tabled includes six Action Taken Reports (ATRs) and five Original Reports. The Original Reports comprise three detailed studies, one horizontal review, and one audit-based examination, collectively underscoring the committee’s rigorous approach to evaluating the performance and financial health of Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

This unprecedented volume of work highlights the committee’s intensive efforts to ensure robust oversight and improved efficiency in PSU operations.

Among the reports, a significant milestone is the Action Taken Report on “Reviewing timely submission of Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on C&AG Paras/Reports (Commercial) by the Ministries/Departments.”

The government has accepted all recommendations made by the committee, and the proposed APMS-CoPU software—designed to streamline ATN compliance—is scheduled to go live in January 2026.

This initiative is expected to set a new benchmark for timely and effective compliance with C&AG observations, marking a major step forward in accountability and governance.