BJP Will Bring Tatas Back In Bengal If It Wins 2026 Assembly Polls: Suvendu

Speaking at a BJP rally in Burdwan town, Adhikari said, while announcing the exit of Tata group's automobile project in Singur, Ratan Tata had said a 'trigger was put at his head symbolically to quit Bengal. Tata said he was leaving 'bad M' and going to 'good M'. He indicated Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, as bad and good M.'

'I promise if BJP comes to power in 2026 Assembly polls, Tata will invest in a big way in Bengal and won't have to leave in such an unceremonious manner,' Adhikari said, referring to the decision of Tata Motors to leave Singur in October 2008.