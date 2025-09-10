Urban Footprint Of India's Eight Major Cities Doubles In 30 Years: Report

Rapid urbanisation has resulted in almost doubling of the urban built-up area in the last three decades in India's eight major cities to 4,308 square km, according to Square Yards.

On Wednesday, real estate consultant Square Yards released a report titled 'Cities in Motion — Tracing 30 Years of Urban Expansion in Key Indian Cities'.

"A total of 2,136 square km of urban built-up footprint was added since 1995, with the current built-up area reaching 4,308 square km in the top eight cities of India," Square Yards said.