Can Consider Visa On Arrival For Medical Treatment: Piyush Goyal

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea was floated in the CIIs annual health summit here.

12 Nov 2025, 09:27 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India and the EU entered a 'Strategic Partnership- A Roadmap to 2025’ back in 2004. (Photo source: X/@PiyushGoyal)</p></div>
India and the EU entered a 'Strategic Partnership- A Roadmap to 2025’ back in 2004. (Photo source: X/@PiyushGoyal)
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said offering visa on arrival facilities for medical treatment can be considered to patients from countries such as the US.

"The idea about visa on arrival is a good idea. We will pursue that...For many countries, we allow visa on arrival, we allow e-visas...both these can be considered let's say for the United States, most of the European countries... not all by the way ...for most of the countries where we have a fair amount of comfort and where detailed investigations or enquiries are not required," Goyal said.

He suggested the CII to work on the idea and share with the government.

"Off course one has to look at what will be the certifications and which are the countries for which we can allow that," he added.

