Biocon Employee Found Dead On Bengaluru Campus

A 26-year-old employee of Biocon was found dead on the company’s premises at Electronic City Phase-II in south Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, NDTV reported.

The deceased has been identified as Anantha Kumar, a resident of Banashankari. He was working in the finance department at Biocon.

According to the police, Kumar’s body was found on the campus and was later shifted to Cauvery Hospital, Electronic City, for further procedures. Prima facie, investigators believe that he may have jumped or fallen from the parapet wall of the fourth floor of the office building.

The police officials stated that the exact reasons behind the incident are not yet known, and no suicide note was recovered from the scene, NDTV reported.

A case has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.