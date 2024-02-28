Bill Gates Visits Microsoft's India Development Center In Hyderabad

"Today as we speak, India is number two only next to the United States in terms of the total number of developers on GitHub and it's going to cross in 2028, I believe, or 2027... it is going to cross... So, it's going to be the place where the most number of developers are going to be in." Nadella had said, "it is just awesome to see the human capital of this country really embrace this new platform and effectively lead the new platform shifts."