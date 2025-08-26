Bihar To Provide Interest-Free Loan, Subsidy To Specially Abled Persons To Promote Entrepreneurship

Elaborating about the scheme, Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI, "The scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship amongst specially abled persons. Under the scheme, Rs 5 lakh will be provided as a subsidy and another Rs 5 lakh as an interest-free loan to them."

"There is already an umbrella scheme called 'Mukhya Mantri Udyami Yojana.' Within the scheme, there are separate categories for minorities, women and others. So, now another separate category will be created for the specially abled persons. The scheme will start this year with 100 people. If we get more applications, we will include them," she said.