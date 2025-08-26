Bihar To Provide Interest-Free Loan, Subsidy To Specially Abled Persons To Promote Entrepreneurship

Business NewsNationalBihar To Provide Interest-Free Loan, Subsidy To Specially Abled Persons To Promote Entrepreneurship
The cabinet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved a new scheme, 'Mukhya Mantri Divyangjan Udyami Yojana', in this regard.

26 Aug 2025, 04:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
A proposal of the state Social Welfare Department was approved by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar (Photo: Envato)
The Bihar government will provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan and another Rs 5 lakh subsidy to specially abled persons to promote entrepreneurship among them.

The cabinet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved a new scheme, 'Mukhya Mantri Divyangjan Udyami Yojana', in this regard.

A proposal of the state Social Welfare Department was approved by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by Kumar. The decision assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

Elaborating about the scheme, Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI, "The scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship amongst specially abled persons. Under the scheme, Rs 5 lakh will be provided as a subsidy and another Rs 5 lakh as an interest-free loan to them."

"There is already an umbrella scheme called 'Mukhya Mantri Udyami Yojana.' Within the scheme, there are separate categories for minorities, women and others. So, now another separate category will be created for the specially abled persons. The scheme will start this year with 100 people. If we get more applications, we will include them," she said.

