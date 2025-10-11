Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon: How To Download BSEB STET Hall Tickets

Here are the steps to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025:

Go to the official website at bsebstet.org.

On the home page, click on the link for BSEB STET Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

View the admit card displayed on the screen.

Download the file and take a printout for future reference.

As per the official schedule, the BSEB STET 2025 will be held on Oct. 14, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will comprise two papers – Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).

The BSEB has dismissed postponement rumours, confirming the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 will begin on Oct. 14 as planned. The clarification addresses speculation caused by delays in another exam and the upcoming assembly elections, stating the original schedule remains unchanged.

"The Bihar School Examination Board published Notification on Oct. 1, 2025, in various newspapers, according to which the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2025 is scheduled to be held from Oct. 14, 2025. There is no change in the said date," BSEB tweet reads.