Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon: How To Download BSEB STET Hall Tickets
The Bihar School Examination Board will release the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 today, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Candidates registered for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can download their hall tickets from the official website, bsebstet.org.
How to Download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025
Here are the steps to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025:
Go to the official website at bsebstet.org.
On the home page, click on the link for BSEB STET Admit Card 2025.
Enter your login credentials and submit.
View the admit card displayed on the screen.
Download the file and take a printout for future reference.
As per the official schedule, the BSEB STET 2025 will be held on Oct. 14, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will comprise two papers – Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).
The BSEB has dismissed postponement rumours, confirming the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 will begin on Oct. 14 as planned. The clarification addresses speculation caused by delays in another exam and the upcoming assembly elections, stating the original schedule remains unchanged.
"The Bihar School Examination Board published Notification on Oct. 1, 2025, in various newspapers, according to which the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2025 is scheduled to be held from Oct. 14, 2025. There is no change in the said date," BSEB tweet reads.
à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¯ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ - à¤ªà¥à¥¦à¤à¤°à¥¦ 245/2025 à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ 01.10.2025 à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾, à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¥à¤·à¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ (STET), 2025 à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ 14.10.2025 à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 8, 2025
The Bihar STET is the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). It’s a qualifying exam (not a recruitment exam) that certifies your eligibility to be appointed as a teacher in Bihar’s government and aided schools at two levels:
Paper I: Classes 9–10 (Secondary)
Paper II: Classes 11–12 (Higher Secondary)
Exam pattern (current): Computer-based test; each paper has 150 MCQs for 150 marks, no negative marking, and a duration of two hours 30 minutes. Sections typically cover your subject plus teaching aptitude/skills.
Candidates who have completed Graduation or Post-graduation in the relevant subject with B.Ed for most subjects are eligible for Bihar STET. However, there are specific norms for certain posts (e.g., Physical Education). Candidates are advised to check the notification for exact subject-wise rules.