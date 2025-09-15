Bihar SIR: Supreme Court's Final Hearing On Pleas Against EC Exercise Scheduled On Oct 7

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was presuming that the Election Commission, being a constitutional authority, was following the law during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and warned that the exercise would be set aside in case of any illegality.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi fixed October 7 for hearing final arguments on validity of Bihar SIR while refusing to offer any 'any piecemeal opinion' on the exercise.