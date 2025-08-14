Bihar SIR Row: SC Asks EC To Publish Details Of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters With Reasons

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing pleas challenging the June 24 ECI decision to conduct the special intensive revision of electoral roll in Bihar.

It directed the list of 65 lakh voters whose names featured in the electoral roll but were dropped from the draft roll published by the ECI on Aug. 1.

The list comprising names of those who have died, migrated or moved to other constituencies was directed to be displayed along with reasons at the panchayat level office and the office of district level returning officers.