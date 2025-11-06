Bihar NIOS Exams Postponed Due To Assembly Elections, Revised Dates Expected Soon

It is recommended that students who have registered with Bihar exam centres for the NIOS secondary (equal to class 10) and higher secondary (class 12) levels continue their preparation while maintaining flexibility about schedule modifications.

They should keep an eye on announcements and the official NIOS website for the updated timetable. The institute states that the postponement ensures that students will have enough time to adjust and will not be negatively impacted by the polling conflict.

The postponement emerged during the first phase of the Bihar election process, which was justified by administrative and logistical issues at exam locations that coincided with polling places. The decision was made because the impacted centres found the overlap of polling and exam timetables to be undesirable.