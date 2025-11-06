Bihar NIOS Exams Postponed Due To Assembly Elections, Revised Dates Expected Soon
The NIOS has recommended that all affected candidates closely monitor the official website for updates.
The National Institute of Open Schooling has postponed exams for students registered at centres in Bihar in the wake of the Assembly Elections. The examinations were initially scheduled for Nov. 6, 10, and 11. The officials will announce the revised schedule later.
The official notice stated that the latest change is only applicable to Bihar.
Impacted Dates, Subjects
The NIOS has recommended that all affected candidates closely monitor the official website for updates. Students who are not registered at Bihar centres are advised to follow the regular schedule.
What Should Students Do
It is recommended that students who have registered with Bihar exam centres for the NIOS secondary (equal to class 10) and higher secondary (class 12) levels continue their preparation while maintaining flexibility about schedule modifications.
They should keep an eye on announcements and the official NIOS website for the updated timetable. The institute states that the postponement ensures that students will have enough time to adjust and will not be negatively impacted by the polling conflict.
The postponement emerged during the first phase of the Bihar election process, which was justified by administrative and logistical issues at exam locations that coincided with polling places. The decision was made because the impacted centres found the overlap of polling and exam timetables to be undesirable.
About Bihar Elections
The 2025 Bihar Assembly election kicked off on Thursday. The second and final phase will be held on Nov. 11. Counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will take place on Nov. 14.
Out of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 203 are unreserved, 38 are earmarked for Scheduled Castes and two are set aside for Scheduled Tribes. More than 7.43 crore people have been registered to vote in the Bihar Assembly elections, including around 14 lakh first-time voters.