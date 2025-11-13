Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Released — Steps To Download, Vacancy Details, Exam Date

The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released the admit card for the Bihar JEEVIKA Recruitment 2025 exam today, Nov. 13.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can now download their hall tickets from the official website brlps.in.

The admit card contains crucial information, including the exam date, shift, and exam centre details. Candidates must be aware of their designated exam slot and location to avoid confusion on the day of the exam.

Candidates are urged to regularly check the official website for updates or notifications related to the examination and other recruitment-related information.

Bihar Jeevika recruitment 2025: How to download the admit card

Go to the official website of BRLPS. This is the only official portal for all recruitment-related information.

On the homepage, click on the "Career" section. This section contains links for all current recruitment notifications, admit cards, and other related updates.

Click on the link, "Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 Admit Card."

Then, enter your application number and password to view the admit card.

After successfully logging in, the candidate’s admit card will appear on the screen. It contains important information such as exam date, shift, and exam center details.

Once verified, candidates should download the admit card.

Once your admit card has been downloaded, candidates should check the name of the candidate, registration number, father's name, name and code of the exam, name and address of the examination center, exam date and time, and other guidelines.