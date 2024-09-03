Bihar Issues Monkeypox Advisory, Sets Up Health Desk At Patna Airport for Surveillance

Bihar's Health Department has issued an advisory to the district administrations and hospitals on the prevention of Monkeypox, asking officials concerned to sensitise people about the viral disease.

The Patna district administration has asked the civil surgeon to set up a health desk at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on a priority basis following the advisory of the department.

Talking to PTI, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, said, "While no case has been reported so far, airport officials and district civil surgeon have been asked to ensure close surveillance of incoming travellers.

"Officials have been asked to note the history of the last 21 days of all international travellers visiting Patna at the airport. The health desk at Patna airport will be set up within 24 hours of the issuance of the advisory," he added.

"Officials of the Inland Navigation Authority, Gaighat have also been asked to ensure close surveillance of incoming international travellers through ships. While no case has been reported so far in the district as well as in the state, we are taking all preventive measures following the advisory," the DM added.

Hospitals and government health centres have been asked to notify authorities concerned if any case of Monkeypox is registered.

Hospitals have also been directed to reserve beds for isolating patients who test positive for the disease, the DM said, adding that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already issued an advisory to the state's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme in view of Monkeypox cases being reported in several countries.