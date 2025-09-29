Bihar Gets Three Amrit Bharat Express Trains: Check Details

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains from Bihar, giving a major boost to rail connectivity in the poll-bound state. These new trains will link Bihar with Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Vaishnaw flagged off a total of seven new trains to Bihar via video conferencing— three Amrit Bharat Express trains and four passenger trains.

Three new Amrit Bharat Express trains to operate on the following routes: Darbhanga – Ajmer (Madar), Muzaffarpur – Hyderabad (Charlapalli) and Chhapra – Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal).

The Amrit Bharat Express is a new-generation train by the Indian Railways. Even though it does not have air-conditioned coaches, it comes with modern features like semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways and talk-back units for communication and emergencies.

Vaishnaw shared details of the new Amrit Bharat Express routes on his X profile.