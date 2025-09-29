Bihar Gets Three Amrit Bharat Express Trains: Check Details
Vaishaw flagged off a total of seven new trains to Bihar via video conferencing— three Amrit Bharat Express trains and four passenger trains.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains from Bihar, giving a major boost to rail connectivity in the poll-bound state. These new trains will link Bihar with Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.
Three new Amrit Bharat Express trains to operate on the following routes: Darbhanga – Ajmer (Madar), Muzaffarpur – Hyderabad (Charlapalli) and Chhapra – Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal).
The Amrit Bharat Express is a new-generation train by the Indian Railways. Even though it does not have air-conditioned coaches, it comes with modern features like semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways and talk-back units for communication and emergencies.
Vaishnaw shared details of the new Amrit Bharat Express routes on his X profile.
ðà¤à¤² à¤¸à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¥ 3 à¤¨à¤ à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¥à¤à¥¤— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 28, 2025
â¢à¤¦à¤°à¤à¤à¤à¤¾ â à¤ à¤à¤®à¥à¤° (à¤®à¤¦à¤¾à¤°)
â¢à¤®à¥à¤à¤¼à¤«à¥à¤«à¤°à¤ªà¥à¤° â à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤°à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ (à¤à¤°à¥à¤²à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤²à¥)
â¢à¤à¤ªà¤°à¤¾ â à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ (à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¦ à¤µà¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤¨à¤²)
à¤ à¤¬ à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤² 30 à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¥à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/3j6LStcXrs
Currently, the Amrit Bharat Express runs 12 services across the country, 10 of which run from Bihar. With the addition of three new trains, the total rises to 15 Amrit Bharat Express train, with 13 operating from Bihar.
Check Train Details
Muzaffarpur–Hyderabad (Charlapalli): This service marks the first direct Amrit Bharat Express from Muzaffarpur to peninsular India. It will operate weekly on Tuesdays, departing Muzaffarpur at 10:40 a.m. and reaching Charlapalli the following day at 11:50 p.m. The return journey will depart Charlapalli every Thursday at 4:05 a.m. and arrive in Muzaffarpur on Friday at 5:00 p.m., as per a Business Standard report.
This express will run via Hajipur, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, and Kazipet.
Chhapra–Delhi (Anand Vihar): The Chhapra–Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will become the sixth train connecting Bihar with the national capital.
This express will run via Siwan, Thawe, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Aishbagh (Lucknow), and Kanpur.
Darbhanga–Ajmer (Madar Junction): This weekly service will depart Madar Junction every Friday at 9:15 p.m., reaching Darbhanga the next day at 12:45 p.m. The return train will leave Darbhanga every Sunday at 4:15 a.m. and arrive at Madar Junction on Monday at 1:20 p.m.
This express will run via Kamtaul, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Gomti Nagar, Kanpur, Tundla, and Jaipur.