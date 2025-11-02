Bihar Elections 2025: JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested In Jan Suraaj Worker's Murder Case

Addressing a late-night joint press conference with Patna District Magistrate Thyagarajan S M, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, said, “Police have arrested three persons — Anant Singh, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram — in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav.”

According to Yadav’s post-mortem report, he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance, the SSP said.