Bihar Elections 2025: ECI Issues Directions For Strict Implementation Of Model Code Of Conduct
The Bihar assembly is set to take place in two phases, beginning from Nov. 6, with the results scheduled to be announced on Nov. 14.
The Election Commission of India on Wednesday directed the strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in Bihar, ahead of the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections. The Bihar assembly is set to take place in two phases, beginning from Nov. 6, with the results scheduled to be announced on Nov. 14, the ECI announced during a press conference on Monday.
The first phase of polling will be held on Nov. 6, while the second phase is scheduled for Nov. 11. The nominations process for the assembly election will begin on Oct. 17.
Following this announcement, the ECI has issued directions to Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar to ensure the immediate coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct across the State. The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central Government, particularly with regard to announcements and policy decisions concerning Bihar, according to an official statement.
The commission has directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions related to removal of defacement from government, public and private property; misuse of official vehicles or government accommodation by any political party, candidate or any other person connected with election; and the ban on issuing advertisement at the cost of public exchequer.
"The privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences. Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners, or posters without the owner's consent," it added.
A complaint monitoring system has been set up, including a call centre (number 1950), where complaints can be lodged by any member of the public or political party, with the concerned District Election Officer and Returning Officer. This system is now operational 24X7, as per official statement.
"Citizens and political parties can also report MCC violations using the C-Vigil App on ECINET. As many as, 824 Flying squads have been deployed across the state to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes," it added.
According to the statement, political parties are required to inform police authorities in advance of meetings and processions to enable traffic and security arrangements. They must also comply with prohibitory orders and to obtain necessary permissions for loudspeakers or other facilities.
"Ministers shall not combine official duties with electioneering or use government machinery, transport, or personnel for campaign purposes," it added.
The Commission has further directed that there will be a ban on the transfer of all officers and officials connected with the conduct of elections.
Officials at all levels have been directed to act impartially in enforcing MCC, ensuring equal treatment of all parties and preventing misuse of official facilities. They must regulate meetings, processions and polling arrangements fairly, safeguard law and order and maintain the credibility of the electoral process.
The Commission further directed that public places such as maidans and helipads must be equally available to all parties on the same terms. The SUVIDHA module has been activated on ECINET where political parties can apply for usage of such public places which should be allocated on first-come first-served basis.