Bihar Elections 2025: ECI Issues Directions For Strict Implementation Of Model Code Of Conduct

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday directed the strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in Bihar, ahead of the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections. The Bihar assembly is set to take place in two phases, beginning from Nov. 6, with the results scheduled to be announced on Nov. 14, the ECI announced during a press conference on Monday.

The first phase of polling will be held on Nov. 6, while the second phase is scheduled for Nov. 11. The nominations process for the assembly election will begin on Oct. 17.

Following this announcement, the ECI has issued directions to Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar to ensure the immediate coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct across the State. The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central Government, particularly with regard to announcements and policy decisions concerning Bihar, according to an official statement.

The commission has directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions related to removal of defacement from government, public and private property; misuse of official vehicles or government accommodation by any political party, candidate or any other person connected with election; and the ban on issuing advertisement at the cost of public exchequer.

"The privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences. Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners, or posters without the owner's consent," it added.

A complaint monitoring system has been set up, including a call centre (number 1950), where complaints can be lodged by any member of the public or political party, with the concerned District Election Officer and Returning Officer. This system is now operational 24X7, as per official statement.

"Citizens and political parties can also report MCC violations using the C-Vigil App on ECINET. As many as, 824 Flying squads have been deployed across the state to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes," it added.