Bihar Elections 2025 Dates Likely To Be Out Next Week; Final Voter List To Be Published On Tuesday

The final voter list of Bihar is being published following the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which was held after a gap of 22 years.

The draft electoral rolls were published on Aug. 1 and were open for "claims and objections" by individuals and political parties till Sep. 1.

There were 7.24 crore electors in the draft rolls. The SIR has come under sharp criticism from opposition parties who have claimed that it will disenfranchise crores of genuine citizens of their voting rights.

The ECI has asserted that it will not allow any eligible citizen to be left out of the voter list and at the same time not let any ineligible person be on the list.