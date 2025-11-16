Bihar Election Results, Delhi Blast, Retail Inflation — The Week That Was
Here's a roundup of the stories that defined the week ended Nov. 15.
This week was packed with landmark moments that shaped headlines across the globe.
From record-low inflation and a defended rupee to Vodafone share price and a decisive Bihar verdict, the week ended November 15 packed in plenty for investors and policy-watchers. Here are five big stories that defined the week in Indian and US markets — and in the nation.
Bihar Election Results 2025
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on November 14, has secured a thumping majority in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House.
The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 89 seats. Its ally JD(U) won 85, while LJP(RV) bagged 19. HAM (S) won five, while the Rashtriya Lok Morcha won three seats and was leading in o
The INDIA bloc managed to win only 37 seats so far. The RJD bagged 25 seats while the Congress won six seats, the CPI(ML) Liberation two seats and the CPI(M) one.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Surge Post Second Quarter Result
Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s share price surged over 3% on November 11 after the company posted its second-quarter results. Consolidated net loss came in at Rs 5,524 crore for the July–September period, compared to Rs 6,608 crore in the previous quarter
Vodafone Idea's 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 127.8 million from 125.9 million in Q2FY25. The telco's 4G network coverage expanded to 84.4% of the population.
India's Retail Inflation Crashes To Record Low 0.25%
The week’s biggest macro surprise came on 12 November, when official data showed India’s retail inflation (CPI) for October at just 0.25%, the lowest reading since the current CPI series began.
The fall was driven by sharp cuts in GST on mass-consumption items like dairy and personal care products in late September, as well as a broad softening in food prices.
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast
A high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station on November 10, killing at least nine people and leaving several people injured. The government later described it as an 'act of terror' by anti-national forces, and security was tightened across Delhi.
Investigators have pieced together the last movements of Dr Umar Mohammad, the main suspect who drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20, using over 50 CCTV cameras.
Rupee Hovers Near Record Low As RBI Steps In
While equities cheered, the rupee spent the week uncomfortably close to its record low. On Friday, November 14, the currency closed around Rs 88.74 per US dollar, down about 0.1% for the day and for the week, and within touching distance of its all-time low of 88.80.
Traders said the Reserve Bank of India intervened across spot, NDF and futures markets to prevent a decisive break of the record level and to keep volatility contained.