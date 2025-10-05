Bihar Election 2025 Live: Elections To Conclude Before Nov 22, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Catch live updates on Bihar elections here.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Only 1,200 Voters Per Booth
Polling booths in Bihar will only allow 1,200 voters for each of them, the CEC said in a press conference.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Polls To Have 100% Webcasting
Every voting booth in Bihar will have "100% webcasting" during the polls, ensuring that it is all recorded and monitored for issues in real time, the CEC said.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Citizens With Voter's List Problems Can File Objection 10 Days Before Nomination Date
Any individuals that have issues with the deletion or addition of names in the voters' list can file their claim or objection up to 10 days before the date of nomination, the CEC said.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Amended Voter Cards To Be Sent 15 Days Before Final List Issue
Voters whose voter cards will have details amended with regards to the Special Intensive Revision will be sent their cards 15 days before the final list is issued according to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Time Still Left For New Inclusions
Still time for people to register as voters, if a party or a person feels that somebody is not listed or someone is falsely listed then they can still submit their formal claims for inclusion and exclusion says Chief Election Commissioner.