⁠Bihar Election 2025 Date Announcement Today: Check Time And How To Watch Election Commission Press Conference

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has made it clear that the election process will be completed before November 22, when the term of the current assembly ends.

⁠Bihar Election 2025 Date
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, addresses a press conference in Patna, Sunday, Oct. 5. (Photo source: PTI)
Bihar Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections on Monday, October 6. The poll panel has called a press conference at 4 p.m.

All 243 assembly constituencies are expected to go to the polls before the current Assembly's term ends on Nov. 22. The Bihar elections will see a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, headed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

How To Watch Election Commission Press Conference Live?

Voters and political observers can follow the announcement live at 4 p.m. on the Election Commission of India’s YouTube channel. This will provide details on polling dates, phases, and other key electoral arrangements.

You can also watch the press conference on NDTV Profit's official YouTube channel here.

Key Updates Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Many political parties have urged the poll authority to schedule the elections immediately after Chhath Puja, which falls at the end of October. The move is intended to ensure higher voter turnout, as many residents working in other states return home for the festival.

The 2020 Bihar assembly elections in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said that the number of voters at each polling station will be capped at 1,200. Additionally, candidate serial numbers and photos, previously in black and white, will now be displayed in colour, NDTV reported.

Controversy Over Voter List Revision

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are unfolding amid controversy over the recently completed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The exercise, conducted by the Election Commission to remove outdated or invalid entries, has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who have questioned its timing and alleged that it could favour the ruling NDA.

Responding to these claims, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that updating voter lists is a legal requirement ahead of every election, and postponing the process until after polling would violate electoral regulations.

