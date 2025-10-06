⁠Bihar Election 2025 Date Announcement Today: Check Time And How To Watch Election Commission Press Conference

Many political parties have urged the poll authority to schedule the elections immediately after Chhath Puja, which falls at the end of October. The move is intended to ensure higher voter turnout, as many residents working in other states return home for the festival.

The 2020 Bihar assembly elections in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said that the number of voters at each polling station will be capped at 1,200. Additionally, candidate serial numbers and photos, previously in black and white, will now be displayed in colour, NDTV reported.