Bihar DElEd 2026: Registration Opens For 30,000 Seats In Government, Private Institutions

Candidates must meet basic eligibility criteria to register for Bihar D.El.Ed Admission 2026.

11 Dec 2025, 12:10 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aspiring candidates can now apply online to secure one of the 30,000 seats available across various government and private institutions in Bihar. (File Photo: Unsplash)</p><p><br></p></div>
Aspiring candidates can now apply online to secure one of the 30,000 seats available across various government and private institutions in Bihar. (File Photo: Unsplash)

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEb) officially began the process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Admission 2026 on its official website www.bsebdeled.com.

Aspiring candidates can now apply online to secure one of the 30,000 seats available across various government and private institutions in Bihar.

This year, the BSEb aims to ensure a streamlined and transparent admission process for the D.El.Ed programme, which trains candidates to become qualified elementary school teachers. The diploma is important for those targeting a career in teaching at the primary level in government and private schools within Bihar.

Bihar D.El.Ed Admission 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates must meet basic eligibility criteria to register for Bihar D.El.Ed Admission 2026.

Applicants should have passed their intermediate (10+2) examination or an equivalent qualifying exam from a recognised board or institution.

Candidates must also meet the age limit requirements announced by the board, typically a minimum of 18 years.

The reservation policies in line with Bihar government norms will be applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Bihar D.El.Ed Admission 2026: How To Apply?

Follow the steps below to apply for D.El.Ed Admission 2026:

1. Visit deledbihar.com, the official website.

2. Click the Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed registration link on the homepage.

3. Register on the new page that opens.

4. Login and fill out the application form after registration.

5. Pay the application fee and submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and save a copy for future reference.

Bihar D.El.Ed Admission 2026: Registration Window

The registration window will remain open for a few weeks, so candidates are advised to apply early to avoid a last-minute rush. The admission process includes seat allocation based on merit and reservation criteria. With 30,000 seats available, Bihar D.El.Ed Admission 2026 offers a significant opportunity for aspirants in the region.

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the official BSEB D.El.Ed website for updates on counselling schedules, merit lists, and final admission procedures.

