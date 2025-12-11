Bihar DElEd 2026: Registration Opens For 30,000 Seats In Government, Private Institutions

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEb) officially began the process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Admission 2026 on its official website www.bsebdeled.com.

Aspiring candidates can now apply online to secure one of the 30,000 seats available across various government and private institutions in Bihar.

This year, the BSEb aims to ensure a streamlined and transparent admission process for the D.El.Ed programme, which trains candidates to become qualified elementary school teachers. The diploma is important for those targeting a career in teaching at the primary level in government and private schools within Bihar.