Bihar Cabinet List Out: BJP Takes Home Ministry From Nitish, Vijay Kumar Sinha Given Revenue

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will no longer run the home department, marking a break after nearly 20 years. The cabinet portfolio allocation was released on Friday.

Samrat Chaudhary, the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party leader, has been given the crucial department. The Home Ministry was traditionally held by Nitish Kumar in previous NDA governments.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP's the deputy leader in the Assembly, has been allotted the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms.

The party's Mangal Pandey retained the key Health Ministry portfolio in the new cabinet. BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal will head the Department of Industries.