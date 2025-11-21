Bihar Cabinet List Out: BJP Takes Home Ministry From Nitish, Vijay Kumar Sinha Given Revenue
The NDA unveiled the allocation of 18 portfolios in the new Nitish Kumar–led Bihar cabinet, featuring ministers from the BJP, LJP(R), HAM and RLM.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will no longer run the home department, marking a break after nearly 20 years. The cabinet portfolio allocation was released on Friday.
Samrat Chaudhary, the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party leader, has been given the crucial department. The Home Ministry was traditionally held by Nitish Kumar in previous NDA governments.
Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP's the deputy leader in the Assembly, has been allotted the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms.
The party's Mangal Pandey retained the key Health Ministry portfolio in the new cabinet. BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal will head the Department of Industries.
The NDA unveiled the allocation of 18 portfolios in the new Nitish Kumar–led Bihar cabinet, featuring ministers from the BJP, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (RV), Hindustan Awaam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
The LJP (RV) has been given Sugarcane Industry and Public Health Engineering Departments, HAM gets Water Resources and RLM is alloted Panchayati Raj.
The list of Janata Dal (United) ministers and their assignment are yet to be released. Key departments, including Finance and Transport, remain undisclosed.
Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday. Besides Kumar, 26 ministers were sworn in on the occasion — 14 from the BJP, 8 from JDU, LJP(RV) 2, HAM 1 and RLM 1.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.
The alliance stormed to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House. The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 89 seats. Its ally, JDU won 85 seats, while LJP(RV) bagged 19 seats. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan managed to win only 35 seats.