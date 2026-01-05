Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam Result To Be Released Today — Check Steps To Download Link

To check Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam Result, candidates must use login credentials like application/registration number and date of birth.

The direct download links will be activated on the homepage post-release. Here's how to access BSEB STET 2025 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB STET website: bsebstet.com or bsebstet.org.

​Step 2: Find and click the "Bihar STET 2025 Result" link on the homepage.

​Step 3: Enter your application/registration number, date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format), and captcha if prompted.

Step 4: Submit details. Your BSEB STET 2025 scorecard with marks and status will be displayed.

​Step 5: Download the BSEB STET 2025 Results PDF, verify details, and print for further reference.​