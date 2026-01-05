Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam Result To Be Released Today — Check Steps To Download Link
The Bihar BSEB STET 2025, aimed at Classes 9-12 teacher recruitment, drew massive participation, testing candidates on subject-specific knowledge, pedagogy, and general awareness.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results today, Jan. 5, 2026, on their official web site bsebstet.com. The Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam was conducted between Oct. 14 and Nov. 16, 2025.
This follows earlier projections of a first-week January rollout, amid high anticipation for Papers 1 and 2 scorecards covering eligibility for secondary teaching posts in Bihar government schools.
The BSEB STET 2025 scorecards will have the candidate name, roll number, paper-wise marks, and qualifying status which is 60% for general category (50% for reserved).
No exact release time has been specified, but officials urge checking the site periodically to avoid server overloads from expected traffic surges. Successful qualifiers gain lifetime eligibility for teaching vacancies, boosting Bihar's education staffing drive.
How To Check Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam Result
To check Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam Result, candidates must use login credentials like application/registration number and date of birth.
The direct download links will be activated on the homepage post-release. Here's how to access BSEB STET 2025 Results:
Step 1: Visit the official BSEB STET website: bsebstet.com or bsebstet.org.
Step 2: Find and click the "Bihar STET 2025 Result" link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your application/registration number, date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format), and captcha if prompted.
Step 4: Submit details. Your BSEB STET 2025 scorecard with marks and status will be displayed.
Step 5: Download the BSEB STET 2025 Results PDF, verify details, and print for further reference.
STET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Note For Students
A deadline of Nov. 28, 2025, was set for filing objections to the STET 2025 provisional answer key. Under the new structure implemented on Nov. 27, the fee is Rs 50 per question, capped at a maximum of Rs 250 for five or more questions.
However, due to technical issues, the Rs 250 fee cap was not yet effective. Consequently, candidates had to pay Rs 50 per question as per the previous system.
Candidates who paid more than Rs 250 for objections filed between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28, 2025, will receive a refund for the excess amount in December."