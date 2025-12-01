Bihar Board BSEB Exam Date Sheet 2026: Check Class 10 And 12 Time Table

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the timetable for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2026. Students preparing to appear for their Bihar Board matric and intermediate exams 2025 can check the datesheet on the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the BSEB schedule, Class 10 board exams (matric) will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2026. On the other hand, the BSEB Class 12 Board exams (intermediate) are scheduled to be held from February 2 to February 13, 2026.

In their BSEB timetable 2025, candidates can check subject-specific schedules, shift timings, exam reporting time and detailed instructions.

The exams will be held in two shifts, with the first running from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. To pass, students must score at least 33% in each subject.

Before theory examinations begin, practical exams for Class 12 will be held from January 10 to 20, 2026, and will be conducted at the school level. Admit cards will be issued in advance, and students will have to cross-check all details mentioned on them.