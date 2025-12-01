Bihar Board BSEB Exam Date Sheet 2026: Check Class 10 And 12 Time Table
As per the BSEB schedule, the Bihar Board Intermediate exams 2026 will be held from February 2 to 13, 2026, and the BSEB Matric exams 2026 from February 17 to 25, 2026.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the timetable for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2026. Students preparing to appear for their Bihar Board matric and intermediate exams 2025 can check the datesheet on the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
As per the BSEB schedule, Class 10 board exams (matric) will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2026. On the other hand, the BSEB Class 12 Board exams (intermediate) are scheduled to be held from February 2 to February 13, 2026.
In their BSEB timetable 2025, candidates can check subject-specific schedules, shift timings, exam reporting time and detailed instructions.
The exams will be held in two shifts, with the first running from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. To pass, students must score at least 33% in each subject.
Before theory examinations begin, practical exams for Class 12 will be held from January 10 to 20, 2026, and will be conducted at the school level. Admit cards will be issued in advance, and students will have to cross-check all details mentioned on them.
BSEB 10th Exam Date Sheet 2026
BSEB 12th Exam Date Sheet 2026
For the academic session 2024-25, the Bihar Board 10th exam was held from February 17, 2025. On the other hand, the Bihar Board 12th exam started on February 1, 2025.
For the 2025 Class 10 examinations, approximately 15,85,868 students appeared for the exam. The total number of students included 8,18,122 girls and 7,67,746 boys. The overall pass percentage stood at 82.11%. Meanwhile, a total of 12,92,313 students appeared for the 2025 BSEB Class 12 exam, including 6,50,466 boys and 6,41,847 girls. The overall pass percentage was 86.56%.