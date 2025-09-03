Bihar Bandh On Sept. 4: What’s Open And What’s Closed During NDA’s Chakka Jam Protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced a 'bandh' in Bihar on Thursday. The statewide shutdown will be observed to protest against the "abuses" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a joint event by the Opposition.

The remarks were allegedly made by a Congress worker at a public event in Darbhanga last week during the Opposition’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in the election-bound state.

The five-hour bandh will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, BJP's Bihar state unit president Dilip Jaiswal said.

“...abuses were hurled against the mother of the PM by the INDIA bloc alliance during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. And after that, they did not even realise or say anything; the people of Bihar and the nation will never forgive them…,” Jaiswal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday.