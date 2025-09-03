Bihar Bandh On Sept. 4: What’s Open And What’s Closed During NDA’s Chakka Jam Protest
During the bandh in Bihar, retail shops and transportation services are expected to be impacted.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced a 'bandh' in Bihar on Thursday. The statewide shutdown will be observed to protest against the "abuses" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a joint event by the Opposition.
The remarks were allegedly made by a Congress worker at a public event in Darbhanga last week during the Opposition’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in the election-bound state.
The five-hour bandh will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, BJP's Bihar state unit president Dilip Jaiswal said.
“...abuses were hurled against the mother of the PM by the INDIA bloc alliance during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. And after that, they did not even realise or say anything; the people of Bihar and the nation will never forgive them…,” Jaiswal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday.
What’s Open And What’s Closed
During the bandh, retail shops and transportation services are expected to be impacted. However, essential services will continue as usual. Train services will also remain operational as usual.
A 'chakka jam' protest will be reportedly be held, which may lead to the blockading of some roads by the demonstrators.
BJP Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the party, will lead the protest. According to BJP leaders, the language used was disrespectful and they have demanded an apology from the Opposition alliance.
There is no confirmation about whether schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow. As the bandh is expected to last till noon, shops and transportation services will likely resume their operations in the afternoon.
During the bandh period, petrol pumps, grocery shops and other commercial establishments could be impacted. Those planning to visit banks should check with their regional branches in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
What Is The Controversy?
The controversy was triggered after a video surfaced last week showing a man, allegedly a Congress worker, using abusive language against PM Modi and his late mother at a public meeting. The BJP reacted strongly, filing a case and demanding an apology.
"During the opposition's rally in Darbhanga, abusive words were used against Prime Minister Modi and his mother. This is wrong, both morally and politically,” Janata Dal (United) leader Umesh Kushwaha was quoted as saying by ANI.
PM Modi, in an election rally on Tuesday, targeted the Opposition bloc. Without taking any names, Modi seemingly referred to Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav by calling them “namdaars”.
"The tapasya (struggles) of a poor mother, the suffering of her son... these young princes born into royal families cannot understand. These 'naamdaar' people were born with a silver spoon in their mouths. The power of the country and Bihar seems like an inheritance of their family to them,” Modi said.