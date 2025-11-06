Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1: Seats, Key Candidates, Constituencies — All You Need To Know

The 2025 Bihar Assembly election kicked off today (Nov. 6), with polling opening at 7 a.m. for the first phase. The second and final phase will be held on Nov. 11. Counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will take place on Nov. 14.

In the first phase today, voters will decide the fate of candidates across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. The election is shaping up to be a crucial test of the opposition Mahagathbandhan’s strength against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is looking to retain power.

The key issues at play range from development and governance to law and order, placing Nitish Kumar’s track record under scrutiny against Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav’s pitch for social justice and change.

Adding another layer to the contest is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party, which is positioning itself as a potential disruptor in Bihar’s political landscape.