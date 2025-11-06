Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1: Seats, Key Candidates, Constituencies — All You Need To Know
In the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, voters are set to exercise their franchise across 121 constituencies in 18 districts.
The 2025 Bihar Assembly election kicked off today (Nov. 6), with polling opening at 7 a.m. for the first phase. The second and final phase will be held on Nov. 11. Counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will take place on Nov. 14.
In the first phase today, voters will decide the fate of candidates across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. The election is shaping up to be a crucial test of the opposition Mahagathbandhan’s strength against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is looking to retain power.
The key issues at play range from development and governance to law and order, placing Nitish Kumar’s track record under scrutiny against Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav’s pitch for social justice and change.
Adding another layer to the contest is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party, which is positioning itself as a potential disruptor in Bihar’s political landscape.
Bihar Election 2025: Alliances And Key Players
The Bihar Assembly polls will feature a direct contest between two major alliances: the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Opposing them is the Mahagathbandhan, which brings together the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and a bloc of Left parties, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation [CPIML (Liberation)] and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].
Out of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 203 are unreserved, 38 are earmarked for Scheduled Castes and two are set aside for Scheduled Tribes.
More than 7.43 crore people have been registered to vote in the Bihar Assembly elections, including around 14 lakh first-time voters.
Bihar Election Phase 1: Who’s In The Spotlight
In the first phase of voting, a total of 1,314 candidates are in the electoral fray, including several high-profile names such as Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.
The first phase of the electoral battle in the state also features several political heavyweights. Tej Pratap Yadav, who has charted a separate course from his brother Tejashwi, is contesting in this phase. JD(U)’s state chief Umesh Kushwaha and RJD’s Bhola Yadav are also in the running.
Adding a touch of star power, Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav is also in the fray as an RJD candidate, while popular folk singer Maithili Thakur is contesting on a BJP ticket.
Competition varies sharply across constituencies. Muzaffarpur and Kurhani have the highest candidate count, with 20 names on each list, while Alauli and Parbatta have just five contenders each. Patna alone accounts for 149 candidates.
Bihar Election Phase 1: Key Battlegrounds
As Bihar heads into the first phase of Assembly polls, several constituencies have emerged as political flashpoints, not just for their electoral history, but for the heavyweight candidates locked in fiercely competitive battles.
In Tarapur, traditionally a JD(U) stronghold, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP is pitted against RJD’s Arun Kumar, in a constituency influenced by Kushwaha, Yadav, Muslim and Scheduled Caste voters.
Raghopur remains one of the most closely tracked seats, long linked to the Lalu Prasad Yadav family. Tejashwi Yadav, MLA since 2015, is defending his stronghold against BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party candidate
In Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav returns to the constituency he first won in 2015, setting up a triangular contest shaped by family rivalry and shifting alliances. Tej Pratap, now with the Janshakti Janata Dal, and Sanjay Singh of Chirag Paswan’s LJP make the battle unpredictable.
In Alinagar, the BJP has fielded playback singer Maithili Thakur. She is up against RJD’s Vinod Mishra.
In Hasanpur, JD(U) minister Raj Kumar Ray attempts a comeback against RJD’s Mala Pushpam. The seat was once held by Tej Pratap Yadav.
Bihar Election Phase 1: Voting Underway In 121 Assembly Seats Today
1. Alamnagar
2. Bihariganj
3. Singheshwar (SC)
4. Madhepura
5. Sonbarsha (SC)
6. Saharsa
7. Simri Bakhtiarpur
8. Mahishi
9. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
10. Gaura Bauram
11. Benipur
12. Alinagar
13. Darbhanga Rural
14. Darbhanga
15. Hayaghat
16. Bahadurpur
17. Keoti
18. Jale
19. Gaighat
20. Aurai
21. Minapur
22. Bochahan (SC)
23. Sakra (SC)
24. Kurhani
25. Muzaffarpur
26. Kanti
27. Baruraj
28. Paroo
29. Sahebganj
30. Baikunthpur
31. Barauli
32. Gopalganj
33. Kuchaikote
34. Bhore (SC)
35. Hathua
36. Siwan
37. Ziradei
38. Darauli (SC)
39. Raghunathpur
40. Daraunda
41. Barharia
42. Goriakothi
43. Maharajganj
44. Ekma
45. Manjhi
46. Baniapur
47. Taraiya
48. Marhaura
49. Chapra
50. Garkha (SC)
51. Amnour
52. Parsa
53. Sonepur
54. Hajipur
55. Lalganj
56. Vaishali
57. Mahua
58. Raja Pakar (SC)
59. Raghopur
60. Mahnar
61. Patepur (SC)
62. Kalyanpur (SC)
63. Warisnagar
64. Samastipur
65. Ujiarpur
66. Morwa
67. Sarairanjan
68. Mohiuddinnagar
69. Bibhutipur
70. Rosera (SC)
71. Hasanpur
72. Cheria-Bariarpur
73. Bachhwara
74. Teghra
75. Matihani
76. Sahebpur Kamal
77. Begusarai
78. Bakhri (SC)
79. Alauli (SC)
80. Khagaria
81. Beldaur
82. Parbatta
83. Tarapur
84. Munger
85. Jamalpur
86. Suryagarha
87. Lakhisarai
88. Sheikhpura
89. Barbigha
90. Asthawan
91. Biharsharif
92. Rajgir (SC)
93. Islampur
94. Hilsa
95. Nalanda
96. Harnaut
97. Mokama
98. Barh
99. Bakhtiarpur
100. Digha
101. Bankipur
102. Kumhrar
103. Patna Sahib
104. Fatuha
105. Danapur
106. Maner
107. Phulwari (SC)
108. Masaurhi (SC)
109. Paliganj
110. Bikram
111. Sandesh
112. Barhara
113. Arrah
114. Agiaon (SC)
115. Tarari
116. Jagdishpur
117. Shahpur
118. Brahampur
119. Buxar
120. Dumraon
121. Rajpur (SC)