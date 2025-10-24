Bihar Assembly Elections: Don't Have A Voter ID Card? These Are Valid Alternative Documents

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases next month. Polling will be held on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 to elect 243 members of the state legislative assembly.

While 121 constituencies will go to the polls on Nov. 6, voting for the remaining 122 will be held on Nov. 11. Results for all 243 seats will be announced on Nov. 14.

The electoral battle in Bihar is being widely seen as a direct contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United), and the Opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

With the election date approaching, if there eligible voters who do not have voter IDs, they can still cast their vote with alternative documents.