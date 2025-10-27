Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Registration To Eligibility— A Complete Guide For First-Time Voters

The people of Bihar are gearing up to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections, set to be held in two phases, on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. This is the first election after the Election Commission conducted the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise earlier this year.

The ruling NDA alliance, led by the BJP and JD(U), aims to retain power, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, is hopeful of dethroning the ruling alliance. In some constituencies, election strategist Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is expected to emerge as a third force.