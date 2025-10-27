Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Registration To Eligibility— A Complete Guide For First-Time Voters
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Polling for all 243 assembly constituencies across Bihar will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.
The people of Bihar are gearing up to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections, set to be held in two phases, on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. This is the first election after the Election Commission conducted the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise earlier this year.
The ruling NDA alliance, led by the BJP and JD(U), aims to retain power, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, is hopeful of dethroning the ruling alliance. In some constituencies, election strategist Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is expected to emerge as a third force.
Following the polling for all 243 seats in two phases, the votes will be counted on Nov. 14. Voting will be held at 90,712 polling stations across the state. As per Election Commission data, Bihar has a total of 7.43 crore registered voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters, aged between 18 and 19 years.
Here is some important election-related information every first-time voter in Bihar should know:
How To Register As A Voter
First-time voters must register on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website to vote. They need to fill Form 6 online through the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP). All personal details must be provided accurately. Once registered, voters can check their allocated polling booth on the ECI website.
Who Is Eligible?
To register as a voter, you must be an Indian citizen. You should be 18 years or older on the qualifying date (Jan.1, April 1, July 1, or Oct.1 of the year of electoral roll revision). According to the Election Commission, you must also ordinarily reside in the constituency where you wish to enroll.
First-Time Voters: How To Vote
At the polling booth, first-time voters will see three polling officers seated together. The voter needs to go to the second officer to get their finger marked with indelible ink. Next, they provide a signature or thumbprint to have their name crossed off the electoral roll.
Finally, the voter casts their vote using the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). They select the political party of their choice from the list on the device and press the blue button next to it to register their vote. After voting, the EVM LED turns red, and the VVPAT machine prints a slip confirming that the vote was cast.
Special Focus On First-Time Voters
In the Bihar Assembly elections, the polling body has placed special emphasis on encouraging first-time and young voters to participate in the election process. Initiatives like selfie points and rap song promotions are being taken to raise awareness and motivate the young voters.