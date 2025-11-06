Business NewsNationalBihar Election 2025 Live: Phase 1 Voting Begins, Over 3 Crore Voters To Participate
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Phase 1 Voting Begins, Over 3 Crore Voters To Participate

Phase 1 of the 2025 Assembly Elections kicks off.

06 Nov 2025, 07:51 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Bihar Elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 begins. (PTI Photo)
Stay updated with the latest developments from Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Live coverage of Phase 1 polling across 121 constituencies, key candidates, voter turnout, and high-stakes contests between NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and Jan Suraaj Party.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bihar Election 2025 Live: Deputy CM Casts Vote

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, casts his vote.


Bihar Election 2025 Live: Deputy CM Offers Prayers

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister & BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha offers prayers at his residence


Bihar Election 2025 Live: People Queue To Cast Vote| WATCH


Bihar Election 2025 Live: Nitin Nabin Arrives At Polling Booth

Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from the Bankipur constituency, Nitin Nabin, arrived at the polling station to cast his vote.


Bihar Election 2025 Live: Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur Reaches Polling Booth

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur reaches his polling booth in Samastipur to cast his vote.





