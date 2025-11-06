Bihar Election 2025 Live: Phase 1 Voting Begins, Over 3 Crore Voters To Participate

#WATCH | Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from Bankipur, Nitin Nabin, says, "I just want to say that people of Patna to come out of their houses and cast their votes. I was the first to cast a vote at my polling booth. The people of Patna should create a record by casting maximumâ¦ https://t.co/8jHnwfapdA pic.twitter.com/b0ljuL7KAa