Bihar Election 2025 Live: Phase 1 Voting Begins, Over 3 Crore Voters To Participate
Phase 1 of the 2025 Assembly Elections kicks off.
- Oldest First
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Deputy CM Casts Vote
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, casts his vote.
#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar | Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, casts his vote for the first phase of #BiharAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/Mh82abTZVE— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Deputy CM Offers Prayers
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister & BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha offers prayers at his residence
#Watch | Bihar Deputy Chief Minister & BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha offers prayers at his residence#BiharElections #ElectionsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/xMyRj5FhX1— NDTV (@ndtv) November 6, 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Live: People Queue To Cast Vote| WATCH
#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | People queue up at a polling booth in Vaishali as they await their turn to vote in the first phase of the Assembly polls. pic.twitter.com/qAfCzo5Uls— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Nitin Nabin Arrives At Polling Booth
Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from the Bankipur constituency, Nitin Nabin, arrived at the polling station to cast his vote.
#WATCH | Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from Bankipur, Nitin Nabin, says, "I just want to say that people of Patna to come out of their houses and cast their votes. I was the first to cast a vote at my polling booth. The people of Patna should create a record by casting maximumâ¦ https://t.co/8jHnwfapdA pic.twitter.com/b0ljuL7KAa— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur Reaches Polling Booth
Union Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur reaches his polling booth in Samastipur to cast his vote.
#BiharElections | Union Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur reaches his polling booth in Samastipur to cast his vote#ElectionsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/efVXWmKPUJ— NDTV (@ndtv) November 6, 2025