Bihar Election 2025 Live: Phase 2 Voting Begins, 3.7 Crore Voters To Participate

On the voting in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, "The voting for the second phase is taking place today in Bihar. Just as the people of Bihar enthusiastically participated in the first phase of voting, the same enthusiasm is being seen among the people in the second phase as well. We salute those who have come out to vote for change in Bihar and to build Bihar's future... There is a wave of change in Bihar. In the second phase of voting as well, immense public support is going to be received by Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan..."