Bihar Election 2025 Live: Phase 2 Voting Begins, 3.7 Crore Voters To Participate
Catch all the live updates of Bihar election 2025 phase 2 here on Nov. 11.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Specially Abled Voters Casts Vote | Watch
#WATCH | Gaya, Bihar: A specially-abled voter casts her vote at a polling station in Gaya during the second phase of #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/vCroeITqUf— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Live: River Patrolling Being Done
River patrolling being done in the Madhepur area of Madhubani as part of security measures for the second phase of election in the state.
Bihar Elections 2025: River patrolling being done in the Madhepur area of Madhubani as part of security measures for the second phase of election in the state.#BiharElections2025 #BiharElectionsWithPTI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2025
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/xqpG6ja9sx
Bihar Election 2025 Live: RJD Leader Mrityunjay Tiwari Says There Is A Wave Of Change In Bihar
On the voting in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, "The voting for the second phase is taking place today in Bihar. Just as the people of Bihar enthusiastically participated in the first phase of voting, the same enthusiasm is being seen among the people in the second phase as well. We salute those who have come out to vote for change in Bihar and to build Bihar's future... There is a wave of change in Bihar. In the second phase of voting as well, immense public support is going to be received by Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan..."
#WATCH | Patna: On the voting in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, "The voting for the second phase is taking place today in Bihar. Just as the people of Bihar enthusiastically participated in the first phase of voting, theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/sPRTLvI7rM— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Live: BJP Candidate Shreyasi Singh Says Confident About Victory
BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh, on the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, said, "We are the biggest democracy in the world, and everyone should exercise their right to vote. I am absolutely confident about my victory."
VIDEO | Jamui: BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh, on the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, says, "We are the biggest democracy in the world, and everyone should exercise their right to vote. I am absolutely confident about my victory."#BiharElections2025â¦ pic.twitter.com/yo8LHVr9Wh— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad Casts Vote
Former Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Katihar, Tarkishore Prasad casted his vote in the second and final phase of the State Assembly elections.
#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Katihar, Bihar: Former Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Katihar, Tarkishore Prasad casts his vote in the second and final phase of the State Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/G128cMnNok— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025