Business NewsNationalBihar Election 2025 Live: Phase 2 Voting Begins, 3.7 Crore Voters To Participate
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Election 2025 Live: Phase 2 Voting Begins, 3.7 Crore Voters To Participate

Catch all the live updates of Bihar election 2025 phase 2 here on Nov. 11.

11 Nov 2025, 09:49 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Phase 2 polls begin in Bihar. (Image Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Phase 2 polls begin in Bihar. (Image Source: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
122 of Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies go to polls on Tuesday, November 11 at 7 a.m. marking the second phase of the 2025 state assembly elections.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bihar Election 2025 Live: Specially Abled Voters Casts Vote | Watch


Bihar Election 2025 Live: River Patrolling Being Done

River patrolling being done in the Madhepur area of Madhubani as part of security measures for the second phase of election in the state.


Bihar Election 2025 Live: RJD Leader Mrityunjay Tiwari Says There Is A Wave Of Change In Bihar

On the voting in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, "The voting for the second phase is taking place today in Bihar. Just as the people of Bihar enthusiastically participated in the first phase of voting, the same enthusiasm is being seen among the people in the second phase as well. We salute those who have come out to vote for change in Bihar and to build Bihar's future... There is a wave of change in Bihar. In the second phase of voting as well, immense public support is going to be received by Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan..."


Bihar Election 2025 Live: BJP Candidate Shreyasi Singh Says Confident About Victory

BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh, on the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, said, "We are the biggest democracy in the world, and everyone should exercise their right to vote. I am absolutely confident about my victory."


Bihar Election 2025 Live: Former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad Casts Vote

Former Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Katihar, Tarkishore Prasad casted his vote in the second and final phase of the State Assembly elections.









Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT