'Biggest Fugitives': India Firm On Extraditing Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Following Viral Video

India remains "fully committed" in extraditing fugitives from abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, after a social media post by Lalit Modi drew attention to the case.

In an Instagram post this week, which was later taken down, Modi posted a video of himself and former owner of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya, in which he can be heard saying, "We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India", according to an NDTV report.

The caption of the post also appeared to include a taunt. "Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Wat your heart out with envy (sic)," it read.

In response to questions from the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives, who are wanted by law in India, they return to the country. For this particular return, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on."

"In several of these cases, there are several layers of legalities involved. But we remain committed to bringing them back to the country so that they can face trial before the courts here," Jaiswal added.