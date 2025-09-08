Business NewsNational'Big Business, Big Investment, Big Commitment', Says Chinese Envoy After Modi-Xi Bonhomie
"PM Modi said that India-China cooperation will make the 21st century a genuine Asian century," the Chinese envoy said.

08 Sep 2025, 07:20 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Chinese envoy's remark assumes significance as it comes amid a reset in Sino-Indian ties. (Image:&nbsp;Xu Feihong/X)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong on Monday in a post on social media said that India and China should do big business and big commitment together.

"It is high time for China and India to do big business, big investment and big commitment," Feihong posted on social media platform X.

The Chinese envoy, at an event in New Delhi, condemned the US' imposition of 50% tariffs on India. "The United States has long benefited from free trade. But now it is using tariffs as a weapon to demand exorbitant prices... The 50% tariff on India is unfair, unreasonable, and China firmly opposes it," he said.

"As the two most significant emerging economies, China and India should prioritise development and foster mutual support and success. This is what President Xi told PM Modi. PM Modi said that India-China cooperation will make the 21st century a genuine Asian century," Feihong added.

This comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi' meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin. Earlier in August, China and India agreed to facilitate bilateral trade and investments following talks between their foreign ministers in New Delhi.

The meetings followed President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an additional 25% tariffs on India over its continuing purchase of Russian oil. This took the cumulative levy to 50%, which is the highest among most US' trading partners.

