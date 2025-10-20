Bhavish Aggarwal Booked After Ola Engineer Dies By Suicide; Company Challenges FIR

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been booked by the Bengaluru police after a 38-year-old engineer died by suicide and accussed the entrepreneur of mental harassment and financial exploitation, as per reports.

The company said that the engineer, identified as K Aravind, never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or harassment.

According to officials, K Aravind, who had been working as a homologation engineer since 2022 at Ola, took poison on Sept. 28 at his residence in Bengaluru's Chikkalasandra, NDTV reported. His friends found him in distress and immediately rushed him to the Maharaja Agrasena Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. He died the same day.

The police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), officials said.