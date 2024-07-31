Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024: All You Need To Know About The New Aviation Bill
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu is set to present the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 Bill in Parliament on Wednesday. The legislation aims to overhaul and modernise the regulatory framework governing civil aviation in India, replacing the Aircraft Act of 1934.
The new act will focus on enhancing safety, regulatory oversight, and the economic regulation of civil aviation, aligning with international conventions and fostering the growth of the aviation sector, according to the draft bill. It aims to enable provisions for manufacturing and ease of doing business within the aviation industry, it said.
It also seeks to implement provisions of international conventions and enforce international standards, ensuring that India's civil aviation sector is aligned with global best practices.
The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 Bill was earlier introduced as the Draft Aircraft Bill, 2023 for public consultation by the government.
Major Highlights
Establishment of Key Regulatory Bodies: The bill formally establishes the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau. It seeks to grant increased powers to key aviation bodies, as they will receive broader authority to regulate and oversee the aviation sector, ensuring stricter compliance and enhanced safety standards.
Economic Regulation: The bill introduces provisions for the economic regulation of civil aviation and air transport services, including the approval, disapproval or revision of the tariffs of operators of air transport services.
More Power to the Centre: The proposed bill also gives the central government more power to prohibit or regulate certain construction activities, issue directives, detain aircraft, and enact emergency orders when necessary. "The government shall have the power to make rules for the registration and marking of the aircraft. It also states the conditions under which the aircraft shall fly and the conditions to be adhered to to meet the safety of the passengers," the draft bill said.
Updated Definition of Aircraft: As part of the bill, the definition of aircraft is being updated to cover not only commercial aircraft but also drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, flying taxis and certain electronic gliders. "Aircraft is proposed to be described as any machine capable of deriving support in the atmosphere from air reactions, excluding reactions against the Earth's surface," it said.
Supports 'Make In India': The bill includes provisions to regulate the design and manufacturing of aircraft, supporting the 'Make In India' initiative for self-reliance.
Air Navigation Services: The regulation of air navigation services, including aeronautical information, charting, meteorological services, and search and rescue operations, is a significant aspect.
Regulations for MRO Services: The bill also outlines regulations for the development of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, ensuring a robust infrastructure for aircraft upkeep.
Safety and Security: Enhanced measures to safeguard against unlawful interference and to regulate the design, manufacture, repair, and maintenance of aircraft have been introduced.
Fare Regulation: The bill also addresses fare regulation, ensuring fair pricing and the prohibition of unauthorised air transport services.
The proposed legislation also aims to give effect to provisions of international conventions, implement standards and recommended practices, and ensure safety and security oversight as per the recent audit recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.