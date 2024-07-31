Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024: All You Need To Know About The New Aviation Bill

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu is set to present the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 Bill in Parliament on Wednesday. The legislation aims to overhaul and modernise the regulatory framework governing civil aviation in India, replacing the Aircraft Act of 1934.

The new act will focus on enhancing safety, regulatory oversight, and the economic regulation of civil aviation, aligning with international conventions and fostering the growth of the aviation sector, according to the draft bill. It aims to enable provisions for manufacturing and ease of doing business within the aviation industry, it said.

It also seeks to implement provisions of international conventions and enforce international standards, ensuring that India's civil aviation sector is aligned with global best practices.

The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 Bill was earlier introduced as the Draft Aircraft Bill, 2023 for public consultation by the government.