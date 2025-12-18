Bharat Taxi App Set For January Roll Out: All You Need To Know About India’s First Cooperative Cab Service
Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative taxi network backed by the Centre, is set to debut in Delhi as an alternative to private cab aggregators.
Delhi residents will soon have a new ride-hailing option. Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative taxi service backed by the Centre, is set to roll out on Jan. 1, 2026.
It will operate alongside existing app-based cab platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. The service will be operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd.
What Is Bharat Taxi?
Bharat Taxi is a government-supported initiative developed under the Union Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). It has been designed as India’s first cooperative taxi network, allowing drivers to become shareholders and co-owners of the platform. This structure is aimed at providing an independent and equitable option for drivers.
How The App Works And Key Features
The Bharat Taxi app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms and will offer cars, auto-rickshaws and bikes. Users can register using their mobile number, enter pick-up and drop-off locations, select a ride and track the journey in real time.
Main features include mobile-based booking, a transparent fare structure, real-time vehicle tracking, a multilingual interface and 24x7 customer support. Safety measures include verified driver onboarding, integration with Delhi Police and other agencies, and options to share ride details during a trip.
The app also aims to address common commuter concerns, including uncontrolled surge pricing during peak hours, ride refusals and frequent booking cancellations.
Driver Earnings And Cooperative Model
Under the cooperative framework, drivers are expected to receive up to 80% of the fare directly, with a monthly credit system built into the platform, sources said, reported NDTV. The model is intended to ensure higher incomes and improved working conditions for drivers compared to traditional aggregator platforms. Bharat Taxi drivers will be known as Saarthis, meaning charioteers, according to an Economic Times report.
Trials, Registrations And Expansion Plans
According to government sources, around 56,000 drivers have already registered on the Bharat Taxi app, reported NDTV. While testing has been completed in Delhi, a similar trial is underway in Rajkot, Gujarat, where the service is expected to launch on Feb. 1, 2026. Officials said the platform will be gradually expanded to more than 20 cities, the report added.
The project reached a key milestone on Dec. 16, when beta trials began in Delhi. The Android version of the app is now available on Google Play, allowing riders and drivers to test real-time services under supervision, the ET report mentioned. Developers are using this phase to address bugs and refine features, with the iOS version set to follow soon.