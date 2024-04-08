Bharat Series Number Plate: What Is It, Features, Eligibility, Fees And More
A Bharat series number plate, also known as a BH series number plate, is a special vehicle registration plate introduced by the government in August 2021.
In order to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles on station relocation in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has incorporated a new registration mark -'Bharat (BH) series'- in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
What Is BH Series Number Plate?
A Bharat series number plate, also known as a BH series number plate, is a special vehicle registration plate introduced by the government in August 2021. It is designed to simplify the process for people who frequently move between states for work. This came into force with effect from September 15, 2021.
Features OF Bharat Series Number Plate
Here are some key features of Bharat series number plates:
The BH series format (YY BH #### XX) with the state code replaced by "BH" and a unique alphanumeric combination ensures easy identification of the vehicle and owner across the country.
YY: The year of registration
BH: The code for Bharat series
YYYY: A 4-digit registration number
XX: Two alphabets, excluding I and O, indicating the vehicle category
Unlike regular state-specific number plates, a BH series plate allows you to travel throughout India without needing to re-register your vehicle in each state. By avoiding the re-registration process, people can save time and effort in paperwork, procedural formalities and temporary permits.
Transfer of ownership of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated too.
Eligibility For BH Series Number Plate
Initially, only new vehicles were being registered under the BH Series. On December 14, 2022, the MoRTH amended the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark, wherein those eligible whose vehicles currently have regular registration mark can convert to the BH series registration mark. Here are the eligibility criteria for the BH series number plate:
State government employees, government officials and bureaucrats who undergo regular transfers are eligible to register for these number plates.
Defence personnel can also opt for the BH plate due to the nature of military service.
Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees, including bank employees, working across multiple states.
Those in private companies who have operations across at least four states or union territories are eligible for the BH series.
Fees for BH series number plate
The cost of applying for a BH series number plate depends on the price of your vehicle:
For vehicles priced below Rs 10 lakh, the fee is 8% of the vehicle price.
For vehicles priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, the fee is 10% of the vehicle price.
For vehicles priced over Rs 20 lakh, the fee is 12% of the vehicle price.
It simply means the more expensive your vehicle, the higher the fee for the BH series number plate application.
How To Get Bharat Series Number Plate?
Here's step by step guide to apply for Bharat Series Number Plate
Step 1: Apply through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Vahan portal or with an authorised automobile dealer's assistance.
Step 2: Prospective car buyers can express their interest in a BH plate to their dealerships during the purchase process. The dealership will then initiate the application procedure on the Vahan portal.
Dealer assistance - Form 20 will be filled by the dealer on your behalf on the Vahan portal.
Private sector employees - Form 60 needs to be submitted along with your employment ID and work certificate.
Step 3: Submit your documents. A copy of your official government ID is mandatory.
Step 4: Pay the application fee.
Step 5: State authorities will verify your eligibility and approve the BH series application.