Bharat Series Number Plate: What Is It, Features, Eligibility, Fees And More

Here are some key features of Bharat series number plates:

The BH series format (YY BH #### XX) with the state code replaced by "BH" and a unique alphanumeric combination ensures easy identification of the vehicle and owner across the country.

YY: The year of registration

BH: The code for Bharat series

YYYY: A 4-digit registration number

XX: Two alphabets, excluding I and O, indicating the vehicle category

Unlike regular state-specific number plates, a BH series plate allows you to travel throughout India without needing to re-register your vehicle in each state. By avoiding the re-registration process, people can save time and effort in paperwork, procedural formalities and temporary permits.

Transfer of ownership of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated too.