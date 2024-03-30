Bharat Ratna Conferred On Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, Two Others Posthumously

In another post, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Chaudhary Charan Singh was an ardent patriot. He was imprisoned many times during the freedom struggle. His contribution to zamindari abolition and land reforms, and his deep understanding of the economy, especially rural and agricultural economy are respectfully remembered. His connect with farmers was legendary."

On behalf of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Bharat Ratna was received by Jayant Chaudhary, his grandson, it added.