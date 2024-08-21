Bharat Bandh Today: SC, ST Groups Call For Pan-India Shutdown Against Supreme Court's Creamy Layer Decision

Rajasthan is expected to be the most impacted state during the bandh, with educational institutions and coaching centres in cities such as Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg and Bharatpur set to remain closed.

Services and school operations are also likely to be disrupted in Kerala, with schools and colleges particularly affected.

To prepare for possible disturbances, police have intensified their presence across various districts. Western Uttar Pradesh, considered a sensitive region, has been put on high alert.