Bharat Bandh Today: SC, ST Groups Call For Pan-India Shutdown Against Supreme Court's Creamy Layer Decision
The Bharat Bandh has been organised in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling that asked for the identification of the 'creamy layer' within the SC abd ST communities.
A Bharat Bandh, or a nationwide strike, has been called today in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes reservations. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, supported by several SC and ST groups, particularly from Rajasthan, has called for this bandh to challenge the apex court’s decision to exclude the ‘creamy layer’ from SC and ST quotas.
What Is ‘Creamy Layer’?
On Aug. 1, the Supreme Court ruled that states must identify the ‘creamy layer’ within the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, and exclude them from receiving quota benefits. The ‘creamy layer’ refers to individuals within these reserved categories who are economically and socially well off. The bandh seeks to reverse the decision and is attracting support from various social and political organisations, particularly in Rajasthan.
States Affected By Bharat Bandh Today
Rajasthan is expected to be the most impacted state during the bandh, with educational institutions and coaching centres in cities such as Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg and Bharatpur set to remain closed.
Services and school operations are also likely to be disrupted in Kerala, with schools and colleges particularly affected.
To prepare for possible disturbances, police have intensified their presence across various districts. Western Uttar Pradesh, considered a sensitive region, has been put on high alert.
What’s Open, What’s Closed
Markets: Protest organisers have called for a nationwide market shutdown but it is not clear how widely this will be enforced or followed.
Public transportation: The bandh is expected to disrupt public transportation, potentially affecting daily routines in many regions.
Emergency services: Hospitals, ambulances and pharmacies will remain fully operational during the bandh.
Law enforcement: Police across states will continue operations as usual and remain on high alert to ensure law and order.
Essential utilities: Electricity, rail services, drinking water, sanitation and petrol pumps are expected to function normally.
Bank branches: Bank branches across the country will remain open.
Offices: Both private and government offices will stay operational.
Educational institutions: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in states other than Rajasthan are expected to be open.
Travel advisory: Travellers should exercise caution and expect possible delays and closures, particularly in markets and commercial areas. It is advisable to stay informed through local news, avoid large gatherings and check traffic advisories for the affected states before heading out.