'Best App To Use Is The NDTV App', Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

During a conversation with NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, the minister's remark, "The best app to use is the NDTV app," drew applause from the attendees.

09 Sep 2025, 11:31 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave (Photo: NDTV Profit)
In a lighthearted moment at the recent NDTV Profit GST Conclave, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, surprised the audience by offering an unexpected endorsement of the NDTV app.

The conclave featured high-profile speakers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other key leaders, who discussed the "GST 2.0" reforms aimed at simplifying India's tax structure and boosting economic growth.

Sitharaman, along with Goyal and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, shed light on the biggest GST reform in the last eight years. The overhaul, approved by the GST Council last week, has reduced the tax slabs from four to only two — 5% and 18% — along with an additional 40% levy on select sin and luxury goods.

