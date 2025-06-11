BESCOM Power Outage: THESE Areas To Face Electricity Disruptions Till Tomorrow

A few districts of Karnataka are expected to face brief power outages on June 11 and 12 due to scheduled maintenance work, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (BESCOM) announced on Wednesday. BESCOM supplies power in eight districts of Karnataka, including capital city Bengaluru.

According to a notification issued on June 11, areas in Kolkar rural subdivision, Hoskote, and Hosadurga will be impacted by the power outage till tomorrow.