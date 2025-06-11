BESCOM Power Outage: THESE Areas To Face Electricity Disruptions Till Tomorrow
Areas in Kolkar Rural sub-division, Hoskote and Hosadurga will be impacted by the power outage, according to BESCOM.
A few districts of Karnataka are expected to face brief power outages on June 11 and 12 due to scheduled maintenance work, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (BESCOM) announced on Wednesday. BESCOM supplies power in eight districts of Karnataka, including capital city Bengaluru.
According to a notification issued on June 11, areas in Kolkar rural subdivision, Hoskote, and Hosadurga will be impacted by the power outage till tomorrow.
The residents in the affected areas are advised to plan to avoid inconvenience.
Power Outage In Kolkar Rural Sub-Division
In Kolar, the power cut will extend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 12. BESCOM announced that it will undertake the work of removing the poles near the Veeranjaneya Temple near Madanahalli Gate under the Sugathur branch of Kolar Rural Sub-Division. This will result in power outages in Madanahalli and surrounding areas.
People living in Shettimadamangala, Vaddarapalya, Velagalaburre, Mullahalli, Bagalahalli and nearby regions are likely to be impacted.
Hoskote Region Power Outage
As per the BESCOM announcement, Hoskote city, located closer to Bengaluru Rural District, will also be impacted by power outage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 11. The officials are installing underground cables in the region. A two-pole power transformer station is also being replaced with a single-pole setup.
As a result, MV layout Gangamma Gudi Road, Kanaka Nagar, Ganagalu Road, Katamnallur, Huskur, Behind F 25, F 5 feeder 66/11 KV substation, Om Sri Shale area and Kanaka Bhavan are likely to be impacted due to power outage during this period.
Hosadurga Power Outage
According to Namma BESCOM, scheduled maintenance work will be carried out in the Srirampur Subdivision of Hosadurga town, Chitradurga district, on June 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Villages under the Belaguru Gram Panchayat and nearby areas will be affected. Power cuts are also expected in Kabbal, Ballalasamudra and Tandaga during this period.