Bengaluru's Newly Inaugurated Yellow Line Sees Double-Than-Expected Ridership

The newly inaugurated Namma Metro Yellow Line, connecting RV Road and Bommasandra, has reached an average daily ridership of 60,000 commuters.

Following its opening on Aug. 10, the latest route of Bengaluru Metro has achieved a remarkable rise in daily ridership within just weeks despite limited service, according to a Deccan Herald report.

When services first began on the Yellow Line, daily commuter numbers were in the range of 50,000 to 58,000. In the following weeks, the count steadily increased, even though BMRCL was running just three trains at 25‑minute intervals on the route, the report added, quoting a senior official from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

“Due to the low frequency, we hadn’t expected such high ridership. After the initial rush, we had expected it to drop down to around half, at 30,000. But commuters seem unfazed by the low frequency. This just goes to show that consumer behaviour can’t always be predicted,” the senior official told Deccan Herald.

Commuter numbers remain significantly higher on working days. The evening peak is typically around 20% more than the morning rush and is the major factor behind the consistent growth in ridership.