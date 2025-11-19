Bengaluru's Mega Makeover? Karnataka Govt Unveils Rs 1 Lakh Crore Plan With AI City, New Airport
The ambitious infrastructure overhaul plan announced by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar includes India's longest twin tunnel, a double-decker metro and elevated corridors.
India’s IT hub Bengaluru is set for a mega infrastructure overhaul. At the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced an ambitious Rs 1 lakh crore investment plan to upgrade the city’s infrastructure.
Calling the state capital an “ever-evolving engine of transformation”, Shivakumar emphasised its rapid, large-scale infrastructure development.
“We recognise that technology, innovation and investment flourish only when the foundations are strong. That’s why our government is accelerating infrastructure at unprecedented speed,” Shivakumar said at the event, Asia’s largest tech summit, PTI reported.
The ambitious infrastructure overhaul plan announced by Shivakumar includes India's longest twin tunnel, a double-decker metro and elevated corridors. These projects, he said, will aim to solidify Bengaluru's position as a global tech hub and innovation engine.
Key Infra Projects In Bengaluru
During his address, the Deputy CM also shared proposed investments in upcoming projects in the city:
· 40-km Twin Tunnel Project – Rs 42,500 crore
· 41-km Double-Decker Metro – Rs 18,000 crore
· 110-km Elevated Corridor Network – Rs 15,000 crore
· 320-km Buffer Roads Upgrade – Rs 5,000 crore
· SkyDeck Project – Rs 500 crore
· 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor – Rs 27,000 crore
According to the Deputy CM, Bengaluru’s growth depends on modernising its roads, mobility systems and business infrastructure. As a result, the state government is implementing projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore to boost efficiency and prepare the city for future population and industry needs.
Bengaluru, a hub for leading startups and IT companies, has always seen a surge in traffic congestion complaints from residents and commuters. In September, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also wrote to Wipro seeking to access their campus road to decongest the Sarjapur Road–Outer Ring Road corridor.
At the time, Wipro's Azim Premji had responded to Siddaramaiah, calling for long-term solutions to the issue.
Now, the government has revealed mega infrastructure projects that are expected to aid the city’s sustainable mobility needs. At the event, Shivakumar also revealed that Bengaluru is planning a second airport to meet rising travel demand and ensure long-term air connectivity.
“We are developing residential layouts for NRIs; a world-class city near Bidadi in 9,000 acres – AI City. We are building an international complex to house all international business houses,” he said, adding that no other cities match Bengaluru's weather and culture.
The Deputy CM urged industry leaders to strengthen rural education through CSR, emphasising a shared vision where technology, creativity and enterprise generate opportunities for Karnataka, India and the world.