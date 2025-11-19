Bengaluru's Mega Makeover? Karnataka Govt Unveils Rs 1 Lakh Crore Plan With AI City, New Airport

India’s IT hub Bengaluru is set for a mega infrastructure overhaul. At the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced an ambitious Rs 1 lakh crore investment plan to upgrade the city’s infrastructure.

Calling the state capital an “ever-evolving engine of transformation”, Shivakumar emphasised its rapid, large-scale infrastructure development.

“We recognise that technology, innovation and investment flourish only when the foundations are strong. That’s why our government is accelerating infrastructure at unprecedented speed,” Shivakumar said at the event, Asia’s largest tech summit, PTI reported.

The ambitious infrastructure overhaul plan announced by Shivakumar includes India's longest twin tunnel, a double-decker metro and elevated corridors. These projects, he said, will aim to solidify Bengaluru's position as a global tech hub and innovation engine.