Bengaluru Water Crisis: Failed Monsoon, Desilting Lakes Leave The City Dry

A failed monsoon and draining of lakes for desilting has caused this scarcity. Bengaluru, with a population of 1.3 crore, gets water from two major sources: 1,450 million litres per day from the Cauvery river and another 700 MLD from around 14,700 borewells.

The Cauvery river lies at a level lower than the city and is pumped upwards to a height of 1,500 feet, at a distance of 85 kilometres from TK Halli in Mandya district.

Water levels in the Cauvery basin reservoirs are at crisis level. Harangi is at 39.5% of capacity while the Hemavathi reservoir is at 35% and the Krishnarajasagar dam is at 31.7%. This data is from March 7 and is recorded in the Water Resources Department portal of Karnataka.

While the core city still manages to get water supply from the Cauvery river, the outskirts, especially the areas where IT professionals reside, are parched. Borewells here have run dry and private tankers are charging upwards of Rs 3,000 per load of 12,000 litres, from the original rate of Rs 600 to Rs 800.