Bengaluru Traffic Police Announce 50% Rebate On Pending Fines: Dates, Eligibility, Payment Options

Motorists in Bengaluru have been offered a limited-time chance to clear their outstanding traffic fines at half the cost.

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Thursday said from Aug. 23 to Sep. 12, a 50% reduction will be applied to pending e-challans.

The programme has been launched to enable vehicle owners to regularise their payments and avoid further legal recourse, in addition to relieving citizens of the burden of unpaid fines.