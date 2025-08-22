Bengaluru Traffic Police Announce 50% Rebate On Pending Fines: Dates, Eligibility, Payment Options
Residents of Bengaluru can clear overdue traffic fines at half the cost as part of a special discount scheme running from Aug. 23 to Sept. 12.
Motorists in Bengaluru have been offered a limited-time chance to clear their outstanding traffic fines at half the cost.
Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Thursday said from Aug. 23 to Sep. 12, a 50% reduction will be applied to pending e-challans.
The programme has been launched to enable vehicle owners to regularise their payments and avoid further legal recourse, in addition to relieving citizens of the burden of unpaid fines.
Bengaluru Taffic Fines: Where And How To Pay?
Fines can be paid through several channels. Online payment can be done via the official website of BTP, in addition to the Karnataka State Police and BTP ASTraM mobile apps.
You can also go to your local traffic police station or the traffic management centre on Infantry Road to make in-person payment of the fine.
The KarnatakaOne and BangaloreOne service centres are also authorised to accept payments under the scheme.
Authorities have asked drivers to check for any outstanding challans linked to their car registration numbers. The reimbursement is only available for e-challans, and it won't be granted after the Sep. 12 deadline.
Strong Response To Earlier Drives
This is not the first time Bengaluru has come up with such an initiative. In 2023, many people paid off arrears of unpaid fines during two such drives. According to Economic Times, the total collection was over Rs 5.6 crore and covered over two lakh offences.
The drive is part of a larger programme to ensure road discipline and increase adherence to traffic laws. By reducing the cost, more citizens are likely to update their records and steer clear of any issues with enforcement.
Restricted Time Frame For Compliance
This is a limited-time scheme that will only be accessible till Sep. 12. Drivers who miss the deadline risk harsher enforcement actions and will have to pay full fines.