Bengaluru Rains: City Police Asks Companies To Allow Work From Home On Aug. 14
Earlier this week, waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in various parts of the city due to heavy rainfall.
The Bengaluru City Police on Wednesday asked companies on Outer Ring Road (ORR) to implement work from home on August 14 in the view of long weekend and predictions of heavy rains.
The police's traffic advisory read, "This is to bring to your attention that heavy traffic congestion is expected on 14th August 2024 due to upcoming long weekend coupled with the predicted heavy rainfall. To minimise disruptions and avoid undue delays, it is requested to bring to the notice of the member companies to consider allowing work from home (WFH) for their employees on 14.08.2024.
This measure will not only reduce the number of vehicles on the road but also ensure a smoother commute for all those who need to travel. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter and thank you for your understanding and support in managing traffic in Bengaluru."
Bengaluru traffic police advisory ð¨â ï¸@blrcitytraffic asks companies on ORR in Bengaluru to implement work from home on August 14 in the view of long weekend & predictions of heavy rains#BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/COnZZ2QkwR— Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) August 13, 2024
Earlier this week, waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in various parts of the city due to rainfall.
Peak-hour traffic jams and inundated roads in several areas, especially in the northern and eastern parts, particularly inconvenienced officegoers and schoolchildren.
Areas such as the Outer Ring Road between Nagawara Junction and Hebbal, Veerasandra on the Electronics City Road, parts of Hosur Road and Bannerghatta Road, were severely affected.
Areas such as Marathalli, Karthik Nagar and Kalyan Nagar, Puttenahalli, Varthur Kodi, and Panathur Main Road, among others, witnessed heavy logging.
Some houses and residential layouts in low-lying areas were affected by waterlogging and water gushing into the premises, officials said. Several underpasses were also inundated.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru development, visited some of the rain-affected areas to assess the situation.
(with PTI inputs)