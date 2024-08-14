Bengaluru Rains: City Police Asks Companies To Allow Work From Home On Aug. 14

The police's traffic advisory read, "This is to bring to your attention that heavy traffic congestion is expected on 14th August 2024 due to upcoming long weekend coupled with the predicted heavy rainfall. To minimise disruptions and avoid undue delays, it is requested to bring to the notice of the member companies to consider allowing work from home (WFH) for their employees on 14.08.2024.

This measure will not only reduce the number of vehicles on the road but also ensure a smoother commute for all those who need to travel. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter and thank you for your understanding and support in managing traffic in Bengaluru."