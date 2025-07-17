Bengaluru Power Cut On July 17: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outage; Check Timings & Affected Areas
Multiple areas in Bengaluru Urban and Rural will face scheduled power outages as BESCOM and KPTCL carry out essential infrastructure upgrade and maintenance work.
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced planned power outages across several parts of Bengaluru. This includes areas in and around Devanahalli and Cooke Town, from July 17 to July 24.
These scheduled disruptions are necessary to facilitate critical upgrades to the region’s electricity transmission infrastructure.
Devanahalli And Bengaluru Rural To Face Daily Power Cuts
According to an official notification from BESCOM, electricity supply will be interrupted daily between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. in parts of Bengaluru Rural and Devanahalli. The outages are being carried out to support the replacement of conductors along the 66 kV Doddaballapura–Devanahalli transmission line, which connects to the 220 kV Doddaballapura power station.
This work, supervised by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), will impact several 66/11 kV substations in the area.
Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their daily work in advance to minimise inconvenience during the maintenance window.
Areas Affected In Bengaluru Rural (12 pm to 4 pm):
According to various reports, these areas in Bengaluru Rural will experience scheduled power outages from July 17 to 24:
Tailagere
Bidalur
Yaliyur
Villages near Koramangala and Gobbaragunte
Kundana Gram Panchayat
Bengaluru Rural DC Office
Ravindra Nagar
Sannaamanikere
Hiranandani
Residential layouts of Devanahalli town
Gokare
Chimachanahalli
Yartiganahalli
Koyira
Aluru–Duddanahalli region
Koyira Gram Panchayat (under Kundana Substation)
Bommawara
Santosh Nagar
Prashanath Nagar
Chikkasanne
Avati
Vishwanathapura
Power Outage In Cooke Town Today Due To Maintenance Work
In a separate notification, BESCOM also announced a scheduled maintenance shutdown at the 66/11 kV Pottery Road MUSS on July 17, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This will affect the entire Cooke Town O&M area.
Areas To Be Affected In Cooke Town On July 17
Richards Town, Davis Road, Hutchins Road, Pottery Road
Wheeler’s Road, D’Costa Square, and connecting sub-roads
Banaswadi Road, C K Garden, Vivekananda Nagar
Jai Bharat Nagar, Maruthi Seva Nagar
MEG Officers Colony, Jeevanahalli Main Road and nearby areas
Nagenapalya, Sathya Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar
Old Bayappanahalli and surrounding localities
BESCOM urged residents in all affected areas to make necessary arrangements in advance and stay informed through official updates during the maintenance period.