Bengaluru Power Cut On July 17: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outage; Check Timings & Affected Areas

Multiple areas in Bengaluru Urban and Rural will face scheduled power outages as BESCOM and KPTCL carry out essential infrastructure upgrade and maintenance work.

17 Jul 2025, 10:08 AM IST i
BESCOM has announced scheduled power cuts across parts of Bengaluru, including Devanahalli and Cooke Town, from July 17 to 24 to carry out infrastructure upgrades. (Photo Source: NDTV Profit)

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced planned power outages across several parts of Bengaluru. This includes areas in and around Devanahalli and Cooke Town, from July 17 to July 24.

These scheduled disruptions are necessary to facilitate critical upgrades to the region’s electricity transmission infrastructure.

Devanahalli And Bengaluru Rural To Face Daily Power Cuts

According to an official notification from BESCOM, electricity supply will be interrupted daily between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. in parts of Bengaluru Rural and Devanahalli. The outages are being carried out to support the replacement of conductors along the 66 kV Doddaballapura–Devanahalli transmission line, which connects to the 220 kV Doddaballapura power station.

This work, supervised by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), will impact several 66/11 kV substations in the area.

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their daily work in advance to minimise inconvenience during the maintenance window.

Areas Affected In Bengaluru Rural (12 pm to 4 pm):

According to various reports, these areas in Bengaluru Rural will experience scheduled power outages from July 17 to 24:

  • Tailagere

  • Bidalur

  • Yaliyur

  • Villages near Koramangala and Gobbaragunte

  • Kundana Gram Panchayat

  • Bengaluru Rural DC Office

  • Ravindra Nagar

  • Sannaamanikere

  • Hiranandani

  • Residential layouts of Devanahalli town

  • Gokare

  • Chimachanahalli

  • Yartiganahalli

  • Koyira

  • Aluru–Duddanahalli region

  • Koyira Gram Panchayat (under Kundana Substation)

  • Bommawara

  • Santosh Nagar

  • Prashanath Nagar

  • Chikkasanne

  • Avati

  • Vishwanathapura

Power Outage In Cooke Town Today Due To Maintenance Work

In a separate notification, BESCOM also announced a scheduled maintenance shutdown at the 66/11 kV Pottery Road MUSS on July 17, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This will affect the entire Cooke Town O&M area.

Areas To Be Affected In Cooke Town On July 17

  • Richards Town, Davis Road, Hutchins Road, Pottery Road

  • Wheeler’s Road, D’Costa Square, and connecting sub-roads

  • Banaswadi Road, C K Garden, Vivekananda Nagar

  • Jai Bharat Nagar, Maruthi Seva Nagar

  • MEG Officers Colony, Jeevanahalli Main Road and nearby areas

  • Nagenapalya, Sathya Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar

  • Old Bayappanahalli and surrounding localities

BESCOM urged residents in all affected areas to make necessary arrangements in advance and stay informed through official updates during the maintenance period.

