Bengaluru Power Cut On July 17: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outage; Check Timings & Affected Areas

According to an official notification from BESCOM, electricity supply will be interrupted daily between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. in parts of Bengaluru Rural and Devanahalli. The outages are being carried out to support the replacement of conductors along the 66 kV Doddaballapura–Devanahalli transmission line, which connects to the 220 kV Doddaballapura power station.

This work, supervised by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), will impact several 66/11 kV substations in the area.

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their daily work in advance to minimise inconvenience during the maintenance window.