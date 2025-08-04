Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Inauguration: Date, Timings, Route, Stations, Project Cost And More
Bengaluru Metro: The new Yellow Line, running 19.15 km will connect RV Road to the Bommasandra region and will include 16 stations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro section on August 10. The Yellow Line connects RV Road to Bommasandra. Stretched over 19.15 km, the section has 16 stations and cost Rs 5,056.99 crore to develop.
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya shared the update on 'X', thanking the Prime Minister.
In a post, he wrote: "PM Sri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the all important Yellow Line metro on August 10. On behalf of all people of Bengaluru, I thank the PM for always prioritising infrastructure development of our city. This line will cater to close to 8 lakh riders and the infamous Silk Board jam will be addressed greatly. Public transport is the only option to reduce traffic congestion."
The Bengaluru Metro yellow line is expected to benefit over 8,00,000 lakh people. It will play a key role in easing traffic congestion in the city. The line is expected to bring significant relief at the heavily congested Silk Board junction.
Earlier on Saturday, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) shared images of the metro line while carrying out an inspection of the section.
#BMRCL MD inspects the Yellow Line. Check the media release for more details. pic.twitter.com/HFsX9erxdu— à²¨à²®à³à²® à²®à³à²à³à²°à³ (@OfficialBMRCL) August 2, 2025
Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Launch Date
PM Modi is set to inaugurate the yellow line of the Bengaluru Metro on August 10.
In a post on X, Union Housing and Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared that PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore Metro phase-3 at the cost of Rs 15,611 crore on Aug. 10, 2025.
I am pleased to announce that the Honâble Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 Cr and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 atâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Xxkh9iw6t9— Office of Manohar Lal (@officeofmlk) August 2, 2025
Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Details
The new Yellow Line, running 19.15 km, will connect RV Road to the Bommasandra region. It includes 16 stations, with trains scheduled to operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Passenger services will begin on Aug. 11, a day after the line is officially inaugurated.
Initially, only three driverless trains will be in service, running every 25 minutes. During this phase, the BMRCL expects around 25,000 passengers to use the metro services on this line. However, once the full scale operations begin, this figure is expected to grow to 2 lakh daily commuters. The BMRCL expects full-scale operations to begin early next year, with a fleet of 15 trains.
With this launch, Bengaluru Metro connectivity will reach the city’s industrial corridors in the south and the popular Electronic City.
List Of Stations On Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line
A report by OneIndia said that 16 stations on this line include destinations such as Bommanahalli, Huskur Road, Kudlu Gate, among others.
RV Road (Interchange with Green Line)
Ragigudda
Jayadeva Hospital (Future interchange with Pink Line)
BTM Layout
Central Silk Board (Future interchange with Blue Line)
Bommanahalli
Hongasandra
Kudlu Gate
Singasandra
Hosa Road
Beratena Agrahara
Electronic City
Konappana Agrahara
Huskur Road
Hebbagodi
Bommasandra (Terminal Station)