Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Inauguration: Date, Timings, Route, Stations, Project Cost And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro section on August 10. The Yellow Line connects RV Road to Bommasandra. Stretched over 19.15 km, the section has 16 stations and cost Rs 5,056.99 crore to develop.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya shared the update on 'X', thanking the Prime Minister.

In a post, he wrote: "PM Sri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the all important Yellow Line metro on August 10. On behalf of all people of Bengaluru, I thank the PM for always prioritising infrastructure development of our city. This line will cater to close to 8 lakh riders and the infamous Silk Board jam will be addressed greatly. Public transport is the only option to reduce traffic congestion."