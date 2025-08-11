Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: Check Route, Fare, Timings And Other Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Namma Metro’s Phase-2 on Sunday, which is now open to the public from Monday, August 11. The latest route, known as the Yellow Line, covers a total distance of over 19 km. It connects Bengaluru’s RV Road in the south to Bommasandra in the east.

Bengaluru Metro’s yellow line, constructed for Rs 7,160 crore, comprises a total of 16 stations. The first three trains will be driverless, running every 25 minutes initially. The frequency is expected to improve later.