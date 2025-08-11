Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: Check Route, Fare, Timings And Other Details
Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line connects RV Road to Bommasandra, covering a total distance of 19 km.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Namma Metro’s Phase-2 on Sunday, which is now open to the public from Monday, August 11. The latest route, known as the Yellow Line, covers a total distance of over 19 km. It connects Bengaluru’s RV Road in the south to Bommasandra in the east.
Bengaluru Metro’s yellow line, constructed for Rs 7,160 crore, comprises a total of 16 stations. The first three trains will be driverless, running every 25 minutes initially. The frequency is expected to improve later.
Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Timings And Fare
Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line trains will operate daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and are expected to significantly benefit thousands of commuters.
The fares on this metro route will follow standard pricing, which includes a one-way ticket cost between Rs 10 and Rs 90, depending on the distance travelled.
Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Key Stations And Interchange
Key stations on the new Yellow Line metro include Electronics City, Infosys Foundation, Huskuru Road, Delta Electronics Bommasandra, RV Road, Jayadeva and Central Silk Board.
Dubbed as a “game changer” for south Bengaluru’s traffic woes, the metro line offers connectivity to major tech parks such as Infosys, Wipro, Biocon and Tech Mahindra, among others. The Yellow Line is expected to significantly reduce peak-hour commute times to Electronic City, bringing travel down from the current 1.5 to 2 hours by road to around 45 minutes by metro.
Commuters can switch to the green line metro at the RV Road station, pink line at Jayadeva and blue line at the Central Silk Board.
Bengaluru Namma Metro: List Of Yellow Line Stations
RV Road
Ragigudda
Jayadeva Hospital
BTM Layout
Central Silk Board
HSR Layout
Oxford College
Hongasandra
Kudlu Gate
Singasandra
Hosa Road
Electronic City-I
Konappana Agrahara
Huskur Road
Hebbagodi
Delta Electronics Bommasandra
In addition to the Bengaluru yellow line metro, PM Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains from KSR Railway Station. He also laid the foundation stone for Metro Phase-3, which is a Rs 15,611-crore project. This new phase will cover a distance of 44.65 km and have 31 elevated stations.