Bengaluru Cafe Explosion: Nine Injured In Blast

Asked whether an IED was used for the blast, he said, "we are checking."

"Let's not say anything now itself. The FSL team has come and they are checking. Once they collect (samples from the spot), we will examine," Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Rameshwaram Cafe told a Kannada news channel the blast occurred in the area where customers wash their hands. A stand is also kept there, where the waste is collected.